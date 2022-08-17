It is with broken hearts that the family of PATRICIA BRILLHART YOUNG, 89, of Charleston, announces that she was called to be with the Lord on August 12, 2022.
She was born on January 16, 1933 to the late A. Granval and Carrie Brillhart.
Patricia spent her youth in Sissonville until her marriage to the late Guy Young. As a proud graduate of Sisssonville High School, she enjoyed cheerleading and socializing.
She dedicated 36 years to General Motors working in the finance department, while also being devoted to her family and church. Patricia was a member of Bible Center Church for 30+ years, and more recently, a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
Patricia's love for life and laughter was contagious to all who knew her!
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, A.G. Brillhart.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Dawn Young Dodd; her granddaughters, Jessica and Paige Dodd all of Charleston; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, August 19, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1509 Bigley Ave., Charleston with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, August 18, and one hour prior to the service on Friday, August 19, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.