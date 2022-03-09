Patricia Cochran Mar 9, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PATRICIA COCHRAN 74, of Charleston, passed away March 6, 2022. Obituary will be forthcoming. Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Patricia Cochran Malden Obituary Grass Pass Away Charleston Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Phyllis Harless Ireland Joshua Dane Robinson James A. “Jim” Willis Blank Alfred R. Settle Blank Marilyn S. Settle Joan Whitlock Blank Darrell Lee Stone Blank Donna Jean Myers Fritz Lisa Irene Shamblen Blank James Nelson Adkins Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 9, 2022 Daily Mail WV Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans Inside and outside, St. Albans event roster prospers for 2022 More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing 'Chartbook' rates Appalachian economic trends prior to pandemic Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network