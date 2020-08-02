PATRICIA WATTS COMPSTON, 46, of Ceredo, WV, passed away July 24, 2020. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.
