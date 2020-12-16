On Saturday, December 12, 2020, PATRICIA COPELAND went to be with the Lord. She passed peacefully while surrounded by her loved ones. Patricia was born June 26, 1952. Her home was, and always will be, Jodie, WV.
Patricia was preceded in death by her mother and father, Clyde and Helen McGraw, her husband, Joe Copeland, and sister-in-law Judy McGraw.
Patricia is survived by her son, Michael Copeland and spouse Janet, daughter, Bobbie Bess and spouse Phillip Evans; her grandchildren Makayla and Ryan Copeland, Alyssa Bess, Alexis and Madison Evans; her great grandchildren Braylee Williams and Jaxon Farley; her siblings Margaret McGraw, Tuffy McGraw, Connie, and spouse Wayne Lively, Bear McGraw and spouse Krista Shumaker; and her niece Kathy Morris and special nephew, Scott Winter.
Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She spent her life taking care of others. Before staying home to raise her children, she was a nurse. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always there for her loved ones, and always thinking of others first. She was a beautiful, caring, amazing woman. She will be greatly missed by so many. Gone to soon, but never forgotten.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services will be announced at a later date and time.