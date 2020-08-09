PATRICIA EDWARDS, 69, of St. Albans, passed away suddenly, August 5, 2020 at home.
She was born February 12, 1951 to the late George and Verba Waldorf. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Leo Edwards and brother George Michael Waldorf.
She is survived by her son, Jameson; grandson, Ryan; brother Gary; and her two loving cats.
