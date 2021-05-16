PATRICIA ELLEN DUNLAP, 71, of Scott Depot, formerly of St. Albans, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021. A Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday at the Upper Mausoleum Chapel at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Dunlap family.
