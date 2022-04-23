PATRICIA F. (Nee RYAN) ORCHANIAN, age 74 of Mt. Juliet, TN. passed away April 18, 2022.
Mrs. Orchanian was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry; parents, Hannibal T. Ryan Sr., and Ethel Ryan of Elkview, WV.; brother, Hannibal T. Ryan Jr.; and sister, Obyra Jean Morris.
She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Ryan Peterson-Caves of Middleburg Hts., OH and Helen Simpson of Scottsdale, AZ and brother-in-law, Robert Morris of Blue Creek, WV. "Aunt Tree" will be missed by a host of nieces and nephews, devoted friends, and her fur babies. Funeral service for Patricia will be held Monday, April 25, 2022, at 4 p.m., at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
Service will also be live-streamed - go to www.sellarsfuneral-services.com. Link to service will be accessible via obituary at noted time of service. Interment will follow service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday April 25 from 2 - 4 p.m., at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to either the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter or The Glade Church of Mt. Juliet.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, Obituary Line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com