PATRICIA FAYE WHITE, 50, of Charleston, got her wings and went home to be with the Lord on Friday June 19, 2020.
Tricia was born in Logan on March 22, 1970, to Frieda Cassell Smith and the late Jack White Jr. She attended both DuPont Junior High and DuPont High Schools. She attended the Shrewsbury Church of God where she played the drums. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and also an avid animal lover.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Faye Cassell; aunts, Thelma Marsh and Alice Manley.
Tricia is survived by her loving mother, Frieda Cassell Smith; brother, Jake Hensley Jr. of Campbells Creek; half-brothers, Jackson and Billy White of Mt. Gay; uncle, Bob Manley of Campbells Creek; aunts, Mary Cassell of Varney and Leslie Cassell of Campbells Creek; special cousins, Bobby (Sheila) Manley and Billy (Tina) Manley, Logan and Adam Manley, all of Campbells Creek, Alicia (Mike) Herald of DuPont City, JoAnn Kolota of Warfield, KY; and many other special cousins; special friends, Kecia, Larissa and Michelle Jones.
A walk through visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 Noon on Wednesday, June 24, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with a private family service beginning at 12 Noon, with Rev. Marsha Doss and Rose Garrett officiating. The committal service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Peck Mills.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, while attending the services please adhere to the Federal, State and CDC guidelines for social distancing and it is recommended that proper face mask be worn.
