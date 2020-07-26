PATRICIA GAIL BEANE (Pat or Patricia as she was known to her sisters) of South Charleston, WV died July 23, 2020 after a long illness. Patricia was born to the late Cecil and Lucille Blankenship of Welch, West Virginia on May 14, 1944. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Warren W. Beane, Jr., sons William Allen Beane and Dustin Michael Beane, as well as a stillborn son.
Patricia is survived by one brother, Jack Blankenship (Jody) of Suffolk, VA; her sisters: Cecile "Marie" Stewart and Lynda Jones of Salisbury, NC; her daughters: Melissa Beane (Eric Coleman) of South Charleston, with whom she made her home; Jo Beth Smith (Don) of Charleston, WV; Kim Stamper of Millwood, WV; grandchildren: Kristy Beane Duncan of Branchland, WV; Rachel Beane Goff of Hurricane, WV; Miranda Stamper and Lance Stamper, both of Millwood, WV; Chase Smith of Charleston, WV; Carly Smith Jarvis (Alex) of Morgantown, WV; Jamie Coleman and Elijah Coleman, both of South Charleston, WV and several nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
Patricia was a devoted sister, wife, mother and grandmother who would do anything for those she loved. She spent her last few months making masks for her loved ones so that they could stay safe, she was always taking care of others. She will be sadly missed by those who loved her dearly.
A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday, July 27, at the Fairplain Cemetery, Fairplain, WV. Kevin McClung will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Make A Wish Foundation of the Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, Inc. at wv.wish.org or mail to 888 Oakwood Road, Oakwood Center, Suite 330, Charleston, WV 25314.