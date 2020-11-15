Patricia Grimmet

PATRICIA JEANETTE TABOR GRIMMETT, 75, of Charleston, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, early Wednesday morning on November 11, 2020.
Patricia joined her beloved husband, James E. Grimmett; father and mother, Andrew W. and Hester A. (Adkins) Tabor. Also greeting her were her brothers, Everett, Kennith, Bernard and Gary Tabor.
She retired after 25 years working as a personal caregiver at Good Living in Malden. She took extra care making sure all her residents were well cared for. Going above and beyond seeing to their physical, emotional and spiritual needs.
Patricia was a member of Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving are brothers, Dennis, David, Lyle and Michael Tabor; sisters, Ruth Jeffers, Lois Nibert, Carla Conrad, Drema Dunlap and Iva Johnson; step daughter, Valerie Gutherie (Mike); grandchildren, Kenzie, Jenna, Andrew and Tanner; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A walk through visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM on Monday November 16, 2020 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with a Private Family Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM with Pastor Fred Christian officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
The funeral service will be Live-Streamed on Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be sent to Kanawha Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W. Charleston, WV 25312-2536.
The online guest can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.