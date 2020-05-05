Patricia Groves

PATRICIA GROVES, 92, of Summersville, WV passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Private graveside services will be held and the family will have memorial services at a later date. Interment followed under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Chafin, Samuel Ronald - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

Cochran, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Westfall, James - 1 p.m., Heavens Gateway Memorial Gardens, Winfield.