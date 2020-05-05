PATRICIA GROVES, 92, of Summersville, WV passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Private graveside services will be held and the family will have memorial services at a later date. Interment followed under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Chafin, Samuel Ronald - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
Cochran, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Westfall, James - 1 p.m., Heavens Gateway Memorial Gardens, Winfield.