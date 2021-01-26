PATRICIA HICKS 75, of Belle gained her wings on January 21, 2021, following a short illness at home with her family by her side.
Pat was born in Charleston on April 28, 1945, daughter of the late George And Madeline Conley. She was a hard worker and never seemed to stop. Strength and endurance along with a good sense of humor allowed Pat to continue the family-owned business, Wholesale Transmission, after the passing of her husband until she retired in 2010. She then worked as a substitute school cook with Kanawha County Schools, until March of 2020. That was right up her alley because she was a great cook and loved all of the children. Pat was also a proud member and President of the Belle Women's Club for years. One of her greatest joys as a member and President of the women's club, was to visit the Glasgow Nursing Home once a month and play bingo with those living in the facility.
Pat was a great wife, mom and Mamaw. She was the matriarch of a large, wonderful, and loving family. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends and was always willing to help anyone that was in need. She loved spending time with her family and playing Bingo in her spare time. Your memory is my keepsake, with which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts. You will be loved forever.
Also preceding her in death were her husband, Robert Hicks; sisters and brothers, Louise Fontalbert, Garnet Campbell, Phyllis Hammonds, Roselia Dunlap, Judy Hicks, Sharon Fleming, George Conley Jr., and Larry Conley.
Surviving are her daughters, Theresa (Steve) Short of Witcher, Tamara Hicks of Witcher; grandchildren, Robby (Amy) Hicks, Michael (Julie) Hicks, Steve Allen (Ashley) Short, Robert Allen Hicks, and Kevin (Shana) Hicks; great grandchildren, Tylar, Lucas, Maddie, Molly, Gracie, and Levi; along with many nieces, nephews and many friends whom she loved very much.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Denny Dodson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the mausoleum chapel on Wednesday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.