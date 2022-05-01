PATRICIA JEAN WESOLOWSKI, formerly Patricia Jean Sayre, of Charleston passed away in her sleep on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Patty, to all who met her, was born March 19, 1947 in Charleston to the late A.D "Jim" Hite, Jr. and Louise Hite. She was 75 years old and a cancer survivor.
She grew up in Dunbar and married Lawrence Sayre. Patty became a beautician and co-owned two beauty shops. After her husband's death, she began to work at Thomas Memorial Hospital and then at Complete Care Oak Ridge in Charleston. Patty is fondly remembered by all the residents and staff whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence "Fuzzy" Sayre of St. Albans; son, Lawrence Sayre, Jr. of Nitro, and her husband James Wesolowski, of St. Albans.
She is survived by her sons, James A. Sayre of St. Albans, Clayton Sayre of Dawsonville, GA. step-daughters Penny Tuthill of Richmond, VA. and Julie Byrd of Chesapeake, VA., and step-son Larry A. Sayre of Vacaville, CA. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
At Patty's request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, she requested any donations be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311, as she loved all animals.
Arrangements are made by Keller Funeral Home of Dunbar.