Patricia June Green

PATRICIA JUNE (CAUDILL) GREEN, 73, of Paint Creek, WV passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 23, 2021 after an extended illness.
Patricia was born in Milburn, WV on June 20, 1947, to Trula Fay Caudill and William Isaac Caudill. Patricia was first and foremost a woman of God. She dedicated her time to spreading the word of Christ as Pastor of Paint Creek Church of Jesus Christ. Singing and music brought her much joy, especially when she could share it with her family and congregation.
Patricia graduated from East Bank High School in 1965 and then attended WV Tech for her Clerical Certification. Through her life she worked at Export-Import Bank in D.C., Kroger and as an office manager for Pryor/Long and Fisher Funeral Home for 17 years. She retired as a secretary at Tincher Safety Incorporated in 2015.
She was a loving wife of 51 years and is survived by Earnest Green. Mother to Roger (Melissa) Green of Cabin Creek, WV; Cherrie (Robert) Michaelson of Charleston, WV; Christy (John Paul) Stephenson of Scott Depot, WV; Bobby (Brooke) Green of South Charleston, WV. Sister to Billie (Rhual) Dunlap of Oak Hill, WV; Barbara (Charles) Wiley of Somerset, PA; Deborah (Tony) Garza of Portage IN. Half-sister to Alberta (Mike) Workman of Hico, WV; Bill (Cheryl) Caudill of Ansted, WV; Ralph (Kim) Caudill of Ansted, WV; Grandmother to Anna (Bradley) Hager and Samantha Stephenson. Great Grandmother to Kai Hager. Niece to Noel McMillian of Abington, VA. Sister-In Law to Clyde (Linda) Green of Witcher Creek, WV; Ray (Sue) Green of Holly Grove, WV; Aunt to many loving nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by Pocahontas McMillian, Trula Caudill, William Caudill, Agnes Green, Silmer Green, Troy Green, Fred Caudill, Kim Caudill, Brian Caudill
Service will be held at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, WV on Thursday, January 28th at 2 p.m. with John Paul Stephenson leading the service. Friends and family are welcome one hour before the service. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
