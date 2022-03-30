PATRICIA KAY NICHOLS, 70, of Smithers, WV went to meet her Savior on March 26, 2022, after a long illness. She was proceeded in death by her father, Fermon Edmond Leach and mother Mabel Lilly Jackson Leach, sisters Faye Leach, Frances Tucker, and Tabitha Arnett, brothers Fermon Leach Jr. and Rocky Leach.
Surviving her are her husband Leonard Nichols, sons, Matthew Nichols (Jennifer Jo) of Crab Orchard, WV and Gregory Nichols (Jennifer Lynn) of Boomer, WV and daughter Shannon Sears (Daniel) of Mount Olive, WV. She had 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren whom she loved with her whole heart. She is also survived by her sisters Donna Hickman (Herschel) of Oak Hill, WV, Trena Malpass (Paul) of Sneads Ferry, SC and brother Timothy Leach of Orlando, FL. Many nieces and nephews whom she loved as much as her own children.
Patricia was a homemaker who lived for her family and friends. She loved The Lord and had a relationship with her Savior, with whom she now rejoices. She was always quick to help others, no matter what they needed. She would make sure it was done. She gave of herself and her love, she showed what it meant to be a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a Christian. She made the best fried pies around. She loved crafts and baking. She never met a stranger, and she loved her many friends and her special neighbors, Dale and Delores Flanagan, whom she lived beside for nearly 30 years.
Services for Patricia will be held on Friday April 1, 2022, with visitation from 10 - 12 p.m., and the funeral service beginning at 12 p.m., with Rev. Jeff Floyd officiating. Visitation and service will all be held at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery. Burial will follow the service at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens at Prosperity, WV.