On Monday, May 3, 2021, PATRICIA KAYE WILLIAMS, 77, loving wife, wonderful mother of 3, grandmother of 9, great grandmother of 7, and friend to many, went home to be with the Lord at her home in Belle with her family by her side.
She was a homemaker and member of Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church, Campbells Creek. She was involved in church dinners, Bible School, and hardly ever missed a church service.
Those around her knew that she loved Jesus, she loved her family, and she loved to cook! Everyone who was lucky enough to know her, knows that in Heaven they are eating very well now that she is there! Every Sunday afternoon the family would gather at her home and eat the best home cooked meal. She loved every minute of all of the family being together, from all of the kids running around to fingerprints on the windows to ice cream face kisses; a smile was always on her face.
She was a strong Christian. You would typically find her Bible on the table beside her chair that she always sat in. She was strong and was sure to let us all know that if this was God's will then she had made peace with it. She had so much faith that she wasn't worried or scared at all. Her spirit poured through her onto others when she smiled, and you could see that she was at peace with whatever may happen. Because of the faith that she portrayed, she was an amazing witness to everyone who came around her.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Frank D. Williams Sr; sisters, Margaret Kessler, Betty Carrico; brothers, James and Richard Wilt.
Surviving are her son, Frank D. Williams Jr. (Cathy) of Belle; daughters, DeAnna Owens (Alan) of Charleston, JoAnna Harvey (Tim) of Vienna; brother, George Wilt (Joann) of North Carolina; grandchildren, Ashley Hawkins (Chris), Anthony Owens (Jessica), Dillon Williams, Allison Williams (Joshua), Lexee Norman (Roger), Madison Romeo (Antonio), Hannah, Leah and Sarah Harvey; and seven great grandchildren.
A special thanks to Samantha Arrington who we love and consider a part of our family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastors Alan Owens and Fred Christian officiating. Interment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Friday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
