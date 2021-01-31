PATRICIA HERY KEELER of Anderson Township, OH died January 22 at age 85 after a long illness. Surviving is her husband of 64 years Joseph G, sons James (Mary Lee) of Knoxville, TN, Daniel (Bernadette) of Albuquerque, NM, daughter Susan Keeler-Wyborski of Anderson Township, OH, 7 grandsons, and 6 great-grandchildren.
After her children were all in school, Pat earned a degree in accounting and worked as Manager of the Credit Department and as Commercial Loan Officer for Kanawha Valley Bank of Charleston, WV, and acted as Executive Director of the West Virginia Economic Development Authority. Upon retirement she taught, did consulting work, and wrote a cookbook "To the Next Generation". Pat donated her body to medical science.