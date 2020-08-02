Essential reporting in volatile times.

PATRICIA ANN KINDER, 86 of South Charleston, formerly of Charlton Heights, passed away Friday July 31, 2020. Arrangements will be forthcoming under the direction of Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.