Patricia L. Olive

PATRICIA L. WHEELER OLIVE, 74, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord, and to join her husband and family, Monday, January 11, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hubert & Sylvia "Madge" Melton; husband, Rex Olive; and best friend and sister-in-law, Linda Melton.
Patricia was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked for Highland Hospital as a Dietary Manager, and retired after twenty-five plus years. She enjoyed working with ceramics and cooking.
She is survived by her daughter; Lori (David) Bryant; son, John Wheeler II of N.C.; brother, Robert Melton; sisters, Peggy (Anthony) Roberts and Lois Jean Jarrett; grandchildren, LeeAnna Bryant, Tommy (Rachael) Wheeler, and Danielle Hawley, of N.C.; and great grandchildren, Carter and Coalton.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn that social distancing be observed.
Service will be 2 p.m., January 15, 2021 at the Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Campbell officiating. Burial will be in the Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.