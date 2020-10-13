PATRICIA L SUMNER, 84, of Hurricane went to be with the lord on Friday, October 9th 2020 after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Okey Sumner Sr., and three children, Timmy, Mark and Linda. She is survived by her children, Jo Ann Evans of Palm Coast Fl, Kathy Dean of Lakeland Fl, Kim Dowhower of Tucson Arizona, Okey Sumner Jr. of Culloden, Charles M Sumner of Hurricane, Sandy Kay Sumner of Milton and Patricia Joleen Sumner of Hurricane; 17 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great Great Grandchildren and one Brother, Vernon "Butch" Peters of Kentucky. Private Graveside services will be held.
