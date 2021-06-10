PATRICIA LANE TRACEWELL, 79, of Parkersburg, passed away Sunday June 6, 2021 at Sunrise Healthcare formerly Eagle Pointe in Parkersburg.
Patricia was born March 16, 1942, in Oak Hill, WV, the daughter of the later Coach Russ Parsons and Thelma "Tommy" Jewett Parsons. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Larry G. Tracewell.
Patricia graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1960, where she was a cheerleader. She then received her Bachelor of Science and her Master's Degree from West Virginia University and was also a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. She was retired after 31 years of teaching at Morgantown High School, West Virginia Wesleyan College, and Wood County Schools.
Patricia was a member of First Presbyterian Church, various educational organizations, and Delta Psi Kappa.
She is survived by her son Russ P. Tracewell (Gel) of Vienna, WV, and grandson Cameron R. Tracewell. She is also survived by her cousin David Parsons of Clearwater Fl.
A small private burial service will be held for Patricia.
Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com