PATRICIA LOU "PATTY" PETRY, 80 of Chelyan died May 14, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
She was a longtime employee of Heartland of Charleston Nursing Home and was a member of Marmet First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by husband; Hugh F. Petry, sons; James Randall and Michael Petry, Father: Ernest Mendenhall, mother; Ruth Morris Campbell, step-father; Herb Campbell, sisters; Betty Wolfe, Nancy Cobb, Judy McPeak and Deloris Mendenhall and brothers; Dick and Jim Mendenhall.
Surviving are sons; Tim (T.T.) Petry of Cross Lanes, Donnie (April) Petry of Chelyan, sisters; Gloria (Tom) Gormley of Malta, OH, Donna Sue Armstrong of Washington State, Darlene (John) Reed of Malta, OH, Linda Smith of Rochelle, IL and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family would also like to thank Morgan, Mindy and everyone on the staff of the 2 East SVIMC at CAMC Memorial Hospital for their excellent care and attention.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday May 19, 2021 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Tom Burnside officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.