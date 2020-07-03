Patricia Lou Spearman

Patricia Lou Spearman
PATRICIA LOU SPEARMAN, 82, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020, due to a short illness.

She was born on March 5, 1938, in Charleston, WV, to Claude "Ova" and Gladys Vannoy. She eloped and married her longtime friend and love, Jack E. Spearman, on May 23, 1955, who preceded her in death in 2012. Patsy loved to love on people and was famous for saying, "I love you the most." She was a long-time member of Davis Memorial Baptist Church and she was always asked to bring her famous macaroni salad and chicken and dumplings to church functions.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Claude "Ova" and Gladys Vannoy; brothers, James Vannoy and Robert Vannoy; sisters, Genlee Boggess and Delores Boggess.

She is survived by her sisters, JoAnn Paxton, Margaret Mitchell and Kitty Thatcher, and her brother, Roger Vannoy; her four daughters, Jacky King and her husband, Ronald, Tammy Payne and her husband, Gary, Cindy Spearman, and Jennifer Elkins and her husband, Scott. Patsy had eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. All of them she loved and touched deeply.

Please join us in celebrating her life at 11 a.m. on July 7 at Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar, WV.

Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.

If you wish, memorial contributions may be made to Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston in Patsy's memory.

