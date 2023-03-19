Thank you for Reading.

Patricia Louise Cooper
PATRICIA "PAT" LOUISE COOPER passed away peacefully on March 17, 2023, after a prolonged illness at home.

She was born on July 21, 1933, in Cooperstown WV. She was the daughter of the late Ray and Gladys Hendricks Cooper. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Virginia "Cricket" Cooper and Carole Cooper Webb and her brother Charles "Jack" Cooper. She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Hank Strickland and her dogs Missy, Susie, and Precious and her cat, "Captain Jack".

