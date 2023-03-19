Patricia Louise Cooper

PATRICIA "PAT" LOUISE COOPER passed away peacefully on March 17, 2023, after a prolonged illness at home.
She was born on July 21, 1933, in Cooperstown WV. She was the daughter of the late Ray and Gladys Hendricks Cooper. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Virginia "Cricket" Cooper and Carole Cooper Webb and her brother Charles "Jack" Cooper. She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Hank Strickland and her dogs Missy, Susie, and Precious and her cat, "Captain Jack".
She was a proud member of the Sherman High School graduating class of 1951 where she was a member of the high school band and was on the reunion committee since 1991. She worked at Anchor Coal Company, Ben Franklin, and Owens Illinois. She graduated from Charleston Beauty School in 1966. She owned and operated Pat's Beauty Shop in Kanawha City until her retirement in 1995. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics, gardening, and painting. She loved frogs, a good joke and spending time outdoors. She was a member of Sylvester Baptist Church. There was nothing she loved more than her family.
She is survived by her nieces, Chris Strickland whom she made her home with, Patty (Billy) Stover, Vicki (Lewis) Bennett and nephew Steven Cooper. Her grandchildren, Sarah (Kevin) Highlander, Jenny Wageman, Jason (Brandy) Strickland, Jill Stover and Brandon Strickland. Her great grandchildren Zachary Highlander, Dylan Highlander (Matana), Luke Strickland, Peyton Strickland, Caleb Strickland, Greyson Wageman, and Isla Wageman. Her "adopted" grandchildren, Jacob Massey and Ashleigh Lewis. Her best friends, Jewel White, Peggy Martin, Delores Cook and Bobbi DeWeese.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Dignity Hospice in Chapmanville or the charity of their choice in Pat's name.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2 p.m., in the Sylvester Baptist Church with Pastor David Minturn and Pastor Gary Daniels officiating.
She will be entered into eternal rest at Coopertown Cemetery; Visitation will be held one hour before the service, Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family.