PATRICIA LOUISE GILLISPIE, 71, of New Haven, WV passed away July 17, 2021 at her residence. Services will be 4 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Foglesong- Casto Funeral Home in Mason, WV. Visitation will be from 2 p.m., until time of the service. Foglesong- Casto Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

