PATRICIA LYNN MOORE, 69, of Belle passed away July 20, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital. In keeping with Patricia's final requests, there will be no services and her interment will be in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
