Patricia M. Harrison

PATRICIA "TRISH" M. HARRISON, 54, of Cedar Grove, formerly of Dunbar, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. It is with a shattered heart that I say, The Angel that Almighty God loaned me 31 years ago was called home.
She was so very much more than a wife. A best friend, nurturer, care take, and caring giver. (Proverbs 31) She loved the Lord, His word, and didn't care to let any one know the Biblical truth. She has received her peace, that she longed for, in Christ's Arms. We are thankful and appreciate what short time we were allowed with her and blessed by her.
She was preceded in death by parents, Neal and Eloise Smith, and baby Isaac. Survived by her loving husband of 30, years Bill Harrison; step daughter Amanda McNealy, and her husband Scott; 3 Step grandchildren; brother, David and his wife, Sherry; nephew, David Joe and his wife, Nikki, and prized great nephew and niece, Landon and Maelie.
Memorial services will be 12 pm, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Mt Lewis Baptist Church 406 Williams St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039 with Pastors Chris Hudnall and Chris Cowger officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Services on Saturday at the Church in Cedar Grove.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Harrison family.