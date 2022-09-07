Thank you for Reading.

Patricia M. Harrison
PATRICIA "TRISH" M. HARRISON, 54, of Cedar Grove, formerly of Dunbar, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. It is with a shattered heart that I say, The Angel that Almighty God loaned me 31 years ago was called home.

She was so very much more than a wife. A best friend, nurturer, care take, and caring giver. (Proverbs 31) She loved the Lord, His word, and didn't care to let any one know the Biblical truth. She has received her peace, that she longed for, in Christ's Arms. We are thankful and appreciate what short time we were allowed with her and blessed by her.

