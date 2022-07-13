Patricia Mellert

PATRICIA K. MELLERT went home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.
She retired from Walker Sign Co. in 1998. Patty faithfully attended Dunbar Mt. Mission Church, where she worked and served on many committees. She also gave her time to help those in need at the Dunbar Food Pantry.
Patty was always a giver. All you had to say was "I like that" and it was yours. Her life was always full of love and kindness. In her last few months, as she fought her battle with cancer, no matter how bad she felt , her signature saying was,"I'm hanging in there". She loved her family and always put their needs above her own.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Gene Mellert; and the special love of her life of 14 years, a Maltese named Sugar Bear.
Patty is survived by her son, Bill Lucas and his wife Lois of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Bethany Slawter and Wally of Teays Valley, Adam Lucas of Charleston; blended granddaughter, Amanda Edge and Jason of Cross Lanes; and six very precious great-grandchildren, Macee, Bralee, Camree, Carlee, Kiersten and Braden.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, July 14, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.