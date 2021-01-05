PATRICIA ANN GANDEE MORRIS, 75, of Nashville, TN formerly of Clendenin passed away, December 25, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Morris; parents Ralph Gandee and Flossie Smith Gandee, son, John Morris; sister, Hattie Carol Armentrout.
Patricia is survived by her brother, Samuel Gandee; niece, Juliette Keener, nephew, Jason Gandee; four great nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 2:00 pm January 6, 2021 at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Online condolence may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home.