PATRICIA "PAT" (COTTER) NALLE, age 84, of Malden, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord with her daughters by her side on December 2, 2021.
Pat's love for her State and her Mountaineers was extraordinary. She was very proud of where she was from and let everyone know whenever she came in contact with her. Her heart was made of gold and she would light up a room on every occasion. She never met a stranger and always made everyone feel at home. She was always up for an adventure and loved to travel with her Sister and Family. She was a dedicated Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend and her legacy will live on through them and generations to come.
Pat graduated from DuPont High School in 1954, and from that point she started working at Merrill's Photo, then she worked at Gorby's music, WV State Employees Credit Union and retired this past July at the age of 84 from Terracare, Inc. She loved all her co-workers and always put them as a top priority.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Cotter and Mildred Cotter and her Son, William Richard (Rick) Nalle.
She is survived by her sister, Lora Cotter Harless (Doc Harless); daughters, Pamela Sue Harless (Richard), Amy Eugenia Beaver and their father, William Dickie Nalle; grandchildren, Courtney Internicola, Matt Beaver, Will Harless, Caroline Beaver and Katie Harless; great- grandchildren, Layla Internicola, Faye Ryan Beaver, Finley Beaver and Jameson Internicola; nieces and nephews, Greg, Terri, Debbie, Sandy, Elisa and Mandy.
A Celebration of Pat's life will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 6, at the West Virginia Memorial Mausoleum Chapel at Tyler Mountain Memorial Garden, Cross Lanes.
Due to the continued concerns with the COVID-19 Pandemic, we ask that if you plan to attend the visitation and funeral service, please adhere to social distancing and wear a proper facial covering.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you to make a donation to the Hospice Care of West Virginia, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston, WV 25312-2536.
Our family would like to thank Hospice Care. Diana, Beth, you gave us so much comfort in our time of need. And a Special thanks to Shannon Sovine for being our backbone through all of this.