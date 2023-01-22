PATRICIA "PAT" GAIL DAMEWOOD, 73, of St Albans, passed away January 17, 2023 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born March 23, 1949 in Charleston, the daughter of Paul and Charlotte McClure. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brother, Darrell, uncle Jennings, and adopted son, Joe Miller. She was a 35 year employee of the State of WV having worked at DMV, Insurance Commissioner and Natural Resources until it became part of Environmental Protection.
She is survived by loving husband of 39 years, Harry, son, Brian (Nikiy), of Sherman, TX, daughter, Beth Cox (Tom), of South Charleston, grandchildren, Aiden, Dominick, Matthew, Kailyn, Adalyn "Paige", and Skylar; brother, William (Jeanie) McClure, of Long Meadow, MA, sister, Ramona Craig, of St Albans, and caregiver, Nyo Martin and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Pat's life will be 4:30 Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Tyler Mt. Funeral Home with Rev. Paul officiating.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 3:30 until time of service at the funeral home.
There will be a reception and time of remembrance held at Shimas Restaurant, 10 Bank St., Nitro at 6 p.m., immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christ Kitchen, 405 B St. St Albans, WV.