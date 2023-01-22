Thank you for Reading.

Patricia “Pat” Gail Damewood
PATRICIA "PAT" GAIL DAMEWOOD, 73, of St Albans, passed away January 17, 2023 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born March 23, 1949 in Charleston, the daughter of Paul and Charlotte McClure. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brother, Darrell, uncle Jennings, and adopted son, Joe Miller. She was a 35 year employee of the State of WV having worked at DMV, Insurance Commissioner and Natural Resources until it became part of Environmental Protection.

