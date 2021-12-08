PATRICIA (PATSY) AGEE BROWN (02/22/1930 - 12/01/2021) was called to Heaven on Wednesday, December 1st. 2021. Patsy shook the earthly bonds of suffering and pain to sit with the Lord. Following a long illness, she passed at home surrounded by loving family, aided by the care and support of Kanawha Hospice.
Patsy was the eldest child of Virginia Lloyd and Robert O. Agee, sibling to Robert, Charles and Virginia Lee Agee. She was preceded in death by both parents and brothers Charles and Robert.
Patsy is survived by her husband of 69 years Darrell L. Brown, sister Virginia (Jenny) Lawson, children Belinda Slater (Joseph), Paula Kernen (Ralph), Darrell A. Brown (Amy), 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
There is a lot of love left in this world because of her.
A memorial service is scheduled at 1 p.m., Saturday December 11th, 2021, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church on 20th Street in Nitro, WV. A visitation at St. Paul's UMC from 12 to 1 p.m., will precede the service.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston, WV 25387
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting the Brown family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com