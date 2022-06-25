PATRICIA (PATTI) ANN ENGLE, 75, of Elkview, WV passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 after a long illness.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents Charles Edwin Priestley and Freda Maxine Wehrle Priestley; her sister, Carolyn Sue; her brother, Emery Lee; and nephew James (Jimmy) Otho Huffman, III.
Patti is survived by her loving and caring husband of 52 years Charles (Chuck) C. Engle, Jr.; her sister, Linda Louise Huffman (Jim); her brother Charles (Chuck) Edwin Priestley, Jr. (Pat); her sister Barbara Jean Marshall; her niece Tammy Roberts and her nephews Mark Huffman, Joey Marshall, and Travis Priestley; her special cousins Joyce Thurman and Carol (Brawley) Ramkey, whom Patti always considered to be her daughters; and several nieces and nephews. Patti is also survived by her dog Chase, whom she loved dearly and who was crazy about her.
Patti graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1965 and from the Charleston Beauty Academy i 1966. She then worked for JPMorgan Chase Bank until she retired at age 62.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Rd. Elkview, WV. Visitation will be held from 6 - 7 p.m.
We would like to express our gratitude for all the prayers and to the staff at CAMC and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Kanawha County Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.