PATRICIA "PATTY" DUNLAP, 86, went to her Heavenly Home on January 15, 2022, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
She was born on October 21, 1935. She was married to her late husband, Carl Dunlap, for 61 years. She was a retired secretary from Bethany Baptist Church and was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Temple in St. Albans.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Gladys and Posey Hamm.
Patty is survived by her sons, Mark Dunlap (Gloria) of Cross Lanes and Brad Dunlap (Brenda) of St. Albans; her 4 grandchildren, April, Christopher, Andrew, and Dustin Dunlap; and her 3 great grandchildren, Ryleigh, Mackenzie, and Cassidy Dunlap.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 20, at Grace Baptist Temple, 1901 MacCorkle Ave. St. Albans, WV 25177 with Pastor Brian Dean officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of A Special Touch Home Care for the wonderful care they provided Patty.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Union Mission, 700 S. Park Rd, Charleston, WV 25304 or unionmission.com.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.