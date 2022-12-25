PATRICIA "PEGGY" MADDEN, 89 of Alum Creek, WV went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
She was born on May 21, 1933 (one of eleven children) to Roy and Donnie (Adkins) Linville in Cameo, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Bobby Madden and son, Mark Madden.
Peggy graduated from Scott High School in 1950 and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Alum Creek Church of Christ. She was generous, kind, and loved being surrounded by family and friends. Such wonderful gatherings were shared in her home by all especially during Christmas time! Before her declining health, she was an avid reader and enjoyed many walks with her sisters and best friend, Helen Williams.
She also enjoyed trips to Colorado with family, spending time in the cabins of Babcock State Park, watching CNN, the Golden Girls and Gunsmoke. Most of all, she enjoyed swinging on her back porch that her beloved husband had built for her, taking in the mountains of West Virginia which she always called home. She was so loved and will be greatly missed.
Peggy is survived by her children, Steve (Debbie) Madden, Alum Creek, Sandy (Marshall) Pauley, Alum Creek, daughter-in-law Penny Madden of Orlando, FL, Jesse (Tammy) Madden, Alum Creek, Connie (Alan) Tron, Colorado Springs, CO, Joyce (Rob) Davis, Charleston, WV, 16 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren and one on the way.
Many thanks to a special friend and wonderful caretaker of our mom, Sandy Breedlove, as well as Hospice of Charleston, WV.
There will be a private viewing for family on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, WV prior to a public graveside service at 2:30 p.m., Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey, WV.