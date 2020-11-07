PATRICIA S. HANSHAW loving mother of 2 children, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the age of 81, after a long illness with Alzheimer's.
Patricia was born on December 11, 1938 in Charleston, WV to William and Amelia (Bellette) Hanshaw. She graduated from the University of Tampa in Florida, and she was a teacher/librarian for 30 years in St. Petersburg, FL.
Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Amelia, and her father, William as well as her brother, Tom and sister Mary Helen.. She is survived by her 2 children, Patricia and Vose, her brother Bill, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 11 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church 17512 Lakeshore Rd, Lutz, FL 33558 followed by Catholic Rite of Committal at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater, FL. Those who wish to watch the mass virtually may join the live stream recording on Tuesday, November 10 at 10:45 A.M. by logging onto www.centralbaymarket.com and looking for Patricia's photo and name, then click on "Watch Service" and enter the passcode of Patricia1110.