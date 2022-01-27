PATRICIA SHANKLIN WEEKLEY (PAT) 80 years old of Charlotte, NC died on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Pat was born on May 25, 1941, in Holly Grove, WV to the late Truman A. Shanklin and Judy Smith Shanklin.
She graduated from East Bank High School and Charleston School of Commerce. She was a member of the Alpha Iota Sorority. She was a member of the daughters of the American Revolution through the William Morris Chapter.
She is survived by her husband, Keith E. Weekley, her daughter Lisa Hafer (Charles), daughter DeAnn Weekley and one precious granddaughter Taylor Starnes. She is also survived by her brother David Shanklin (Becky) and numerous nephews and nieces. Her first employment was at the beautiful WV state capital.
A service will be held on Saturday, January 29th at 1 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home, 1301 Fayette Pike, Montgomery, WV 25136. She will be buried at Montgomery Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Charlotte Rescue Mission, PO Box 33000, Charlotte, NC 28233. The Weekley family is in the care of O'Dell Funeral Home, 1301 Fayette Pike, Montgomery, WV 25136. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com
There will be a drop in at the family home in Charlotte, NC the following Saturday, February 5th at 1 p.m.
Please respect everyone else and follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing and to wear a mask.