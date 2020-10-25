Patricia Snyder

PATRICIA J. SNYDER, of South Charleston, a long time Charleston retail and fashion consultant passed away on Monday October 19, 2020 at the Pocahontas Center in Marlinton, WV.
Born in Cumberland, MD, in 1926, Patricia was the daughter of John and Isabell Price who preceded in her passing in the 1990's.
Patricia spent her adult life in the retail business, having in her earlier years modelled wedding attire for Elizabeth Arden in New York City. Pat, as everyone knew her, was a well known clothing and accessory sales/consultant/buyer for Charleston Stores, Coyle & Richardson and Schwabe May.
Patricia was married to Daniel B. Snyder who passed away in 2006. She leaves behind her three sons, Brad Snyder, of South Charleston, John (Kathy) of Marlington, grandson Bryan (Crissa), Nicholasville, KY, granddaughter Amanda (Jeremy), great-granddaughter Raphaelle and great-grandson Juliana all of Pepper Pike, OH., George (Jennifer) of Cass, and granddaughter Cheryl Trainer (partner Jay Hazelette), children Cheyenne and Marcus of Indialantic, FL.
Also left behind are nieces and nephews and her beloved sister Margaret and husband Bob who live in South Charleston.
Patricia was a 70 year member of the First Presbyterian Church in South Charleston where her husband Dan, taught Sunday School. She will be fondly remembered for her "Rum" cakes delivered to the SC Fire Department and the chicken and dumplings she lovingly made for friends and family in times of distress.
The family wishes to thank the Pocahontas Center in Marlinton, WV for exceptional care in her final months. Also, special thanks to Gina Puzzoli, friend and confidant and very loving go-to person in Pat's life.
Due to health concerns, a memorial would be held at a later date.
Pat's love for all animals would be best served by contributions to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association Animal Shelter, 1248 Greenbriar St., Charleston, WV.