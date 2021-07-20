Thank you for Reading.

PATRICIA SUE GORDON, 73, of Buffalo passed away Sunday July 18, 2021.Funeral service will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday July 21, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A full obituary can be viewed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.

