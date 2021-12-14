Patricia Tampa Dec 14, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PATRICIA (BASHAM ) TAMPA, 74, of Hansford, passed away November 18, 2021.Arrangements will be Friday, December 17, at Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank . Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patricia Tampa Pass Away Arrangement Funeral Home East Bank Recommended for you Local Spotlight Kelly Dawn Hudson Eva Young Fisher Orman B. (Pete) Meadows Jr Mark Williams Blood Brenda K. Crowder Carol Ann McGhee Totten Joyce Clark Mary Francis Ward Lola Irene Burford Blank Glenda Jean Graley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 14, 2021 Daily Mail WV Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society