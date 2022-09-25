Thank you for Reading.

Patricia W. “Pat” Berry
SYSTEM

PATRICIA W. "PAT" BERRY, 78, of Morgantown, WV, and formerly of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. Pat was born on March 16, 1944, daughter of the late William S. Weaver and Genevieve C. Weaver of Weston, WV.

She met the love of her life, Bruce L. Berry, to whom she was married to for 58 years, during high school. She graduated from Weston High School in 1962.

Tags

Recommended for you