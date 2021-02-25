PATRICIA WEST HUNTER, 63, of Elkview passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. Patty was a 1976 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School.
After a short illness she has joined the love of her life, our dad.
She is preceded in death by her husband Johnnie, mother Mazie West, and father James West.
Surviving are her children; Katrina (Rob) Burgess, and Johnnie (Alicia) Hunter II, grandchildren; David, Zachary, Leanna, Aliana, Kelsey, and Jalie, and mother in law, Betty Hunter.
Special appreciation to Bud and Alice West, along with Jessie Johnson for all that you did to make mom comfortable in her last days.
There will be no services at this time.
