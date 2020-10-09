PATRICIA YVONNE RAMSEY
Our beloved Patricia Yvonne Ramsey, age 83, of Oak Hill, WV passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
She was born on July 20, 1937, in Jonben, WV, the daughter of the late Willis and Lessie Wooten. She attended Woodrow Wilson High School, graduating in 1955.
Patricia married Duke Ramsey on August 10, 1957, and they raised two sons, Clifford and Matthew. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in 2015. Patricia was employed in Charleston for a number of years by the Sacred Heart School and First Presbyterian Pre-School before she and Duke moved to Oak Hill in 1994.
A loving, generous woman, Patricia loved her church, her family, friends, dogs Rhett and Buster, and was a life-long volunteer. She loved helping others, and in Charleston volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Ronald McDonald House. In Oak Hill she did volunteer work at Raleigh General Hospital and the Oak Hill Beautification Committee, and participated in the Fayette Study Club and the White Oak Country Club. She was a twenty-eight year member of the Oak Hill Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by husband Duke. Those left to cherish her memory include sons, Cliff of Oak Hill and Matt of Portsmouth, RI; sister, Lana Kay Cunningham of Parkersburg, WV; brother, Willis "Bo" Wooten of Aiken, SC.
Following Patricia's wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held sometime in the future.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley WV 25801 or Oak Hill United Methodist Church, Backpack Ministry, 250 East Main Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
