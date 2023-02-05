Patrick Allen Love Feb 5, 2023 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PATRICK ALLEN LOVE, 75, of Elkview born April 28, 1947 passed away on January 11, 2023 after a short illness.He was a proud Air Force Vietnam Veteran.Always a cat person, Pat loved his cats Peetie and Katie. They were his whole life.Unfortunately he leaves them behind, needing a new home together.Pat is survived by his brother Tim, sister in law, Margaret, nephew Ryan and ex wife Kim.Pats wishes were to be cremated. No services are planned.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Recommended for you Local Spotlight Brenda Joyce Gibson Wolfe Patricia Ann Moore Deborah Lynn “Debbie Miller Mary Jane “Janie” Means Ramona Jean Gibson Gloria Jean Bumgardner Jerry Lee Beckett Herman Myers Carl Leon Bennett Larry Wayne Knuckles Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 5, 2023 Daily Mail WV CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen How Edgar Allan Poe became the darling of the maligned and misunderstood The Hub names latest locations for Communities of Achievement Program