PATRICK ARTHUR O'MEARA, 61, of Elizabeth, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Friends may visit from 11:30 to 1 p.m. at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

