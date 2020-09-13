Patrick Bowen

PATRICK CHRISTIAN BOWEN, 18, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with Burkitt's Lymphoma. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by his mother and father as well as his extended hospital family.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Delmas (Danny) Bowen; maternal grandmother, Gloria Stewart; and cousin, Lexi Aquino.
Patrick is survived by his loving parents, Michael & Christy Bowen; sister, Molly Bowen; paternal grandmother, Joyce Bowen; maternal grandparents Rodney & Karen Stewart; cousins, William Bowen, Carson & Mallory Aquino; Jamie and wife Whitney Carter and their children Marissa, Trip, Cora, Paxton; Lisa and her wife Suzanne and their son Lawson, and many other loving family members.
Patrick was a gamer. He had aspirations of studying video game design and marching in the WVU Mountaineer Marching Band.
He was a 2021 proud Senior of The Capital High School Cougars Marching Band.
He loved video gaming and anything pertaining to Japanese culture. He was a fan of the Beatles, Gorillaz, and loved John Carpenter movies.
Patrick was a kind soul and will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and his pets, Soma, BoBo, Meemow, Marmers, and Chuckles.
To honor Patrick's wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to your local animal shelter.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.