PATRICK DAWSON, 58, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston. He was born in Charleston, W.Va., to the late Clyde Dawson Sr. and Gladys Myers Dawson. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Clyde "Butch" Dawson Jr., Steve Dawson, Tony Dawson, Mike Dawson and John Dawson. Patrick was a former manager at Mardi Gras Casino and Resort, Cross Lanes with ten years of service. He was also a former employee with Sears and K-Mart. He is a member of the First Baptist Church, St. Albans, and was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1982. His interest was spending time with his girls and Disney. Surviving are his loving daughters, Kaley and Cassidy Dawson; former wife, Jill Sypolt (Mark); sister, Christine E. "Cookie" Foster (Sam); sister-in-law, Mary Dawson. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with the Rev. Joel M. Harpold officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home. You can visit Patrick's tribute page at www.bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.