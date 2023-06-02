PATRICK DEWITT ARTHUR, 82 of Falls View, passed away in the early morning hours on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Born on July 30, 1940 in Cannelton, Patrick was the third-born son of Virgie Aldridge and William Arthur's seven boys.
Pat attended Montgomery High School, and enlisted in the United States Army in the late 1950's. He devoted 3 years of service while deployed in Germany through the Invasion of The Bay of Pigs.
On July 25, 1964, Pat married Sharon J. Garten; she survives at home.
Mr. Arthur worked for the United States Post Office as a Mailcarrier in Montgomery and retired in 2002 after 35 years of service. Additionally, he worked for Elkem for 11 years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years; daughter, Kimberly Arthur Camerot; sons, Christian Arthur, and Jeffrey (Elisabeth) Arthur; granddaughters, Kayla & Ashton Camerot, and Reagan & Reese Arthur; grandson, Grayson Arthur; brothers, Terry (Archie) & James Arthur; sisters-in-law, Janice Arthur, and Joyce Ann (John) Mayes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Patrick in death are his parents; brothers, Richard, Larry, Benjamin, and William Arthur; and granddaughter, Alexis Camerot.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to O'Dell Funeral Home, 1301 Fayette Pike, Montgomery WV 25136, where visitation will be held from 6 - 9 on Sunday, June 4. A service will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m., on Monday, June 5, 2023 with Pastor James Neeson officiating.
Interment with Military Honors by the US Army Honor Guard, and the American Legion Post 93 from Kenova, WV will immediately follow the service at Montgomery Memorial Park in London. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com