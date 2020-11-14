PATRICK DREW PAXTON, 60, of Jeffersonville, IN, formerly of St. Albans, WV moved on from this life on Tuesday, November 10 after a complication from cancer treatments.
Pat was born in Charleston,WV to Howard and Joan Paxton of Tornado. He was a 1978 graduate of St. Albans High School and was an All-State tennis player for the Red Dragons. Pat went on to graduate from West Virginia State University in 1984. He worked for State Farm Insurance for more than 30 years. Pat's passion was his family. His wife of 38 years, Polly, kids Katie and Ben, granddaughter Evie, brothers Howard, Lorn, his sisters Beth & Teresa, cousins, nieces and nephews fueled his love for life. He was a longtime supporter and coach at Saint Albans Little League and an avid tennis player. He competed in the Charleston Public Courts for many years. Pat was a published author, jack of all trades and an avid music lover. He always had a smile on his face, a joke on the tip of his tongue and a goofy entrance into any room.
Pat is survived by his wife of 38 years, Polly, daughter Katie Wilcox and son in law Keith of New Albany, IN, son Ben Paxton and his fianc e Shelby of Louisville, KY, granddaughter Evelyn Wilcox, step mother June Paxton, brothers Howard Paxton and wife Joanne, Lorn Paxton and wife Nancy, sisters Beth May and husband Jeff and Teresa Callahan. As well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A private memorial service will be held in St. Albans.