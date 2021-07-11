PATRICK EDWARD GARTEN, 85 years old, died in Charleston on June 28, 2021 from complications of Parkinson's disease.
After graduating from Charleston Catholic High School, Pat served in the United States Army and upon returning to Charleston, attended and graduated from Morris Harvey College, which would later become the University of Charleston. He was a social worker for Goodwill Industries and the State of West Virginia. He then became a real estate agent, eventually retiring from Old Colony.
Pat had an encyclopedic knowledge of sports and was an avid West Virginia Mountaineer fan. While he could talk in great detail about any sport, basketball and football were his favorites. His ability to recite the most minute sports statistic was only rivaled by his ability to compile a beautiful scrapbook, a favorite hobby. Pat also loved classical music and had an extensive collection of albums.
Pat Garten was a loving son, husband, brother, stepfather, uncle, and friend. He was all these things and so much more. Pat was incredibly kind and could disarm you with his razor-sharp wit and sense of humor that would leave a room filled with raucous laughter.
Some of his favorite memories were made during the Thanksgiving holidays, surrounded by family and, of course, laughter.
He is predeceased by his wife, Jewell Garten, and his older brother, William H. Garten Jr.
He is survived by his sister, Laura Wiersteiner of Charleston, his brother, John Garten of Orlando, his stepchildren Dee Rogers (Gary) of South Charleston and Jackie Berthold (Rob) of Charleston, and his step grandchildren Chris Rogers, Chad Rogers, Kristen Baisden, Will Baisden, Jason Baisden, Brad Baisden, McKenzie (Baisden) Bodiford, Rob Berthold III, and Matthew Berthold.
His family would like to thank all of the caregivers who gave so much support and comfort to Pat in the last few years. He will be greatly missed.